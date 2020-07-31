The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Denise Richards (Shauna) got up close and personal (virtually, of course) with Access Hollywood to discuss COVID-19 safety precautions on set. In the process, fans got a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the much-talked-about mannequins used for intimate scenes.

The audience is privy to seeing exactly how Richards' hubby, Aaron Phypers, acts as a stand-in for Kaye and how Kaye and Richards each have to engage in dialogue with a doll - then, the two clips are blended together to create a realistic conversation. Of Richards, Kaye joked "she actually gets more from the mannequin than she does from me."

Watch the awkward doll-on-human scenes become magic below...