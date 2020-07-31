WATCH: The Bold and the Beautiful Works Its Mannequin Magic on Access Hollywood
The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Denise Richards (Shauna) got up close and personal (virtually, of course) with Access Hollywood to discuss COVID-19 safety precautions on set. In the process, fans got a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the much-talked-about mannequins used for intimate scenes.
Related: The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye and Denise Richards to Appear On Access Hollywood Thursday
The audience is privy to seeing exactly how Richards' hubby, Aaron Phypers, acts as a stand-in for Kaye and how Kaye and Richards each have to engage in dialogue with a doll - then, the two clips are blended together to create a realistic conversation. Of Richards, Kaye joked "she actually gets more from the mannequin than she does from me."
Watch the awkward doll-on-human scenes become magic below...