WATCH: Kassie DePaiva's Horror Doc "Hail to the Deadites" Makes Debut

Steven Bergman Photography

Kassie DePaiva (Eve, Days of Our Lives) is getting scary. She stars in Hail to the Deadites, which will premiere globally in the UK's horror event FrightFest. The film fest has been moved online for 2021.

Per Deadline, all films will be available to British audiences in August and streamable through the FrightFest website. Hail to the Deadites focuses on the fervent fandom of viewers of the Evil Dead horror flick. DePaiva starred in Evil Dead II.

Watch the trailer below.