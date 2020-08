The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Ridge's Reconciliation Is Put On Ice

Thorsten Kaye

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants nothing more than to rebuild her precious Bridge on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) may be ready and willing, but his reconciliation plans may collapse when Shauna (Denise Richards) fills him in on their Las Vegas shenanigans.

Watch the new B&B promo below: