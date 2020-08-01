Days of Our Lives Promo: Eve's Revenge On Half-Nekkid Ben Takes a Dark Turn

Robert Scott Wilson, Kassie DePaiva

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has some disturbing plans for Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) on Days of Our Lives. She strips down her target, ties him up, and engages in some brainwashing foreplay. Her plan? To turn back the hands of time to his Necktie Killer roots.

Xander (Paul Telfer) finally gets to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and the duo have a hot reunion.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) get a potentially alarming baby update from Sarah.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) returns to Salem and helps Hope (Kristian Alfonso) put some puzzle pieces together about Eve.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) decides everyone should suffer for covering up Sami's (Alison Sweeney) scheme.

Jake (Brandon Barash) wanders into Gabi's (Camila Banus) orbit in a towel skirt. Gabi makes an astute observation about the situation.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: