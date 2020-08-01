Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah Tempts Xander With Her Moist Delicious Cupcakes

Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer

Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) head to NYC to talk to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) about Eve (Kassie DePaiva).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) all about the mess she thinks Sami (Alison Sweeney) made.

Chloe wastes zero minutes telling the Scooby gang about Eve's dark turn.

Sonny hops on board the "let's blame Sami" express.

Chloe also has the lowdown on Dr. Rolf's (William Utay) new protege, Vincent (Michael Teh).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) return to being all Steve and Kayla.

Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) returns from seeing Abs (Marci Miller) in Florida.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) needs a lawyer. Who could she possibly pick? Who could is possssssibly be?

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) lets Will know that the sentence for scheming with Mama Sami is: NO BABY FOR YOU!

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) plays amateur sleuth to help Jake (Brandon Barash) spy on Gabi (Camila Banus).

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) continue to draw closer both emotionally and physically.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) get some very interesting news about their blessed event.

Shawn Douglas has a little chat with Claire Bear.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) continues to act as Xander's confidante.

Belle (Martha Madison) and Sami remember that sisters can do more than be petty.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) tries to give Sami parenting advice. What could possibly go wrong?

Ciara finds Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) . . . but is he okay?

Gabi and Jake work together to woo Shin (Remington Hoffman).