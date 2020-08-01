"Ellen" EP Andy Lassner: "Nobody is Going Off the Air"

Just days after former The Ellen DeGeneres Show staffers accused its executive producers of sexual harassment, one EP, Andy Lassner, spoke out on Twitter. Lassner has worked with Ellen DeGeneres since 2003.

He tweeted:

In response to a fan's wish that, if the show goes off the air, Lassner would find employment fast, the EP quipped: