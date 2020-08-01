The Young and the Restless Diva Melody Thomas Scott To Guest On The Talk

Melody Thomas Scott

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) is kicking it with the women of The Talk. The Young and the Restless veteran talks with the panel about what's going on in Genoa City and her upcoming book, "Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama."

Currently, the actress has returned to set amid the coronavirus pandemic and may give a little insight as to how filming has changed.

Look for Thomas Scott's episode to air on August 3.