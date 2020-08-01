The Young and the Restless Promo: A Tsunami of Surprises Is Coming Your Way

Sharon Case, Melody Thomas Scott

Get ready for some big surprises on The Young and the Restless. Paul (Doug Davidson) is stunned when he opens up a magazine to see . . . well . . . himself! Wait until his mother Mary (Carolyn Conwell) finds out!

Chloe's (Elizabeth Hendrickson) grief turns vigilante when she takes Adam (Justin Hartley) prisoner just to blow him sky high.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) skills at hiding bodies hasn't improved much over time. The duo find themselves on the wrong side of the law . . . again.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Molly (Marilyn Alex) struggle for their freedom from Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), but it all takes a turn for the worst when a fire breaks out.

Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finds herself in a bind when Lily (Christel Khalil) demands to know who her father is.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: