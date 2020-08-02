The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: As Brooke and Ridge Reunite, Shauna Says, "Hold My Beer"

Denise Richards

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) returns to check on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Unbeknownst to everyone else, Thomas has been checking in with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) while he's been away.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge talk about reuniting.

Thomas has also been checking in with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) about Douglas . . . you know, like the low key friends they are.

Steffy contemplates her life choices as she faces a long, hard recovery.

Katie (Heather Tom) wags her judgmental finger at Sally (Courtney Hope) for using her to snatch Wyatt.

Ridge begins experiencing flashbacks of his Vegas shenanigans with Shauna (Denise Richards).

Shauna returns from Vegas with some news about her Vegas shenanigans with Ridge.

Thomas really wants Steffy to take her pain pills.