Courtney Hope Steven Bergman Photography

Courtney Hope took to Instagram to announce she's no longer playing designer Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope first appeared on the CBS soap in January, 2017 as the grandniece of the OG Sally Spectra, played by the late Darlene Conley. Sally was determined to resurrect her family legacy, but it didn't work out the way she wanted. In her latest scheme, she attempted to snare the man of her dreams, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), by faking a fatal illness. That didn't work out so well either. Hope didn't reveal her last airdate.

Check out Hope's goodbye message to B&B fans: