Steven Bergman Photography

Wedding bells are ringing in Salem...and in real life, for Days of Our Lives' head writer, Ron Carlivati! The soap scribe shared pictures from his recent wedding to now-husband David Rogal on social media.

In the hashtags, Carlivati noted that they've been together 16 years...and planned their nuptials in a week! The socially-distanced celebration appears to have taken place in East Hampton, where Carlivati and Rogal also cut fine figures two years ago:

Mazel tov to the newlyweds!