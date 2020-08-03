Drake Hogestyn Strolls Down Hallmark's "Christmas Tree Lane" This Holiday Season

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Drake Hogestyn (John Black) is coming to Hallmark this holiday season. The veteran soap star is set to appear in a new movie called Christmas Tree Lane on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this October.

Parade.com shared a behind-the-scenes look at the movie recently. Hogestyn plays the dad to talented musician Meg Reilly (Alicia Witt), who gives voice lessons in the loft above her father's music store on Christmas Tree Lane. Meg tries to save businesses on Christmas Tree Lane from being razed...only to fall for handsome developer Nate (Andrew Walker) in the process.

Hogestyn shared pictures from the set on Instagram: