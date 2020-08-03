Former General Hospital: Night Shift head writer Sri Rao is lending a mentoring hand. Per Deadline, Rao and other South Asian creatives will serve as mentors in an effort to bolster representation behind and in front of the camera. The program will debut in October.

Behind the initative are Reena Singh, Senior Vice President of Current Programming at Twentieth Television, and Rishi Rajani, President of Production and Development at Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions, as well as The Salon, a South Asian Hollywood collective begun by Bash Naran, Nik Dodani, and and Vinny Chhibber.

The Salon will accept applications for the year-long program, helmed by Rajani and Singh, from July 31-August 22. The execs will connect up-and-coming South Asian talent with established names in entertainment. Those selected to participate will be announced October 7.