Sam McCall Morgan won't be the only character with a new face now that General Hospital is back. Last week we broke news of Lindsay Hartley stepping in for Kelly Monaco. We can also reveal Brook Lynn Quartermaine is being temporarily recast!

Relax, Amanda Setton fans. The One Live to Live and Gossip Girl alum has job security. The ABC soap had to replace her due to Setton being out on maternity leave. Look for Setton to reprise the role at a later date. No word yet on who is playing TempBrook.