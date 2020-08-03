Isabel Durant Cast As Claire Brady On Days of Our Lives

Isabel Durant YouTube

Isabel Durant will be stepping into the role of Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives, according to Soaps.com. The change comes on the heels of the news of Olivia Rose Keegan's departure from the NBC soap.

Related: Olivia Rose Keegan To Depart Days of Our Lives

Durant is a native of Australia and has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Australia, Dance Academy, Mako Mermaids, and Life Itself.

The transition is set to occur during the week of August 10.