Olivia Rose Keegan Steven Bergman Photography

Daytime Emmy winner Olivia Rose Keegan will be saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives, according to Soaps.com.

Keegan started in the role of troublemaker Claire Brady in 2015. Her most recent return started in June when she convinced her grandmother, Marlena (Deidre Hall) to help get her released from Bayview.

Her last airdate will be during the week of August 10.