Portia de Rossi Thanks Fans for Supporting Wife Ellen DeGeneres

Recently, sexual harassment and misconduct claims made against The Ellen DeGeneres Show producers by former staffers have circulated. Allegations of Ellen DeGeneres' own poor behavior and subsequent investigations have been all over the media. In the meanwhile, the talk show host's wife, Portia de Rossi, spoke out.

de Rossi thanked "all our fans," included mentions of "bots," and added messages of gratitude to those supporters of DeGeneres on Instagram. Read the whole post below.