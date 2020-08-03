Robin Roberts Brings the Story of Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson to Lifetime

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts is extending her partnership with Lifetime. She will co-executive produce four new movies in her Robin Roberts Presents lineup, Deadline shared, including the upcoming Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story.

Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks will play singer and activist Jackson, also known as "the Queen of Gospel," with Tony Award winner Kenny Leon directing. Lifetime recently had massive success with its original movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.

Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN, said: