Survey Says: Here's When Family Feud Will Resume Filming

Family Feud is set to resume filming in its Atlanta studio on Tuesday, August 4, according to Deadline. New episodes will air for the show's 22nd season, beginning September 14.

But the Steve Harvey-hosted game show won't quite look the same, thanks to COVID-19 safety measures. Deadline's Peter White elaborated:

As with other production resumptions, the show will be shot with minimal crew and no audience with crew wearing personal protective equipment and masks with regular temperature checks and all of the other rigorous health and safety protocols put in place to adhere to all state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production.

Early production for Season 22 was done in both New York City and Los Angeles. Some early episodes were shot behind closed doors in L.A., before the crew headed back to Georgia.