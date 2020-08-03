The Young and the Restless' Joshua Morrow (Nick) is going through some tricky time as a parent. He shared with Soaps In Depth of his eldest son:

Cooper is a junior in high school, so we’re in the thick of college prep! He’s an aspiring musician and wants so badly to be a music producer. He would drop out of school and just make music every day if we’d let him! I hope it happens for him. He’s really talented, but it’s a tough industry!

Morrow added:

You keep yourself up at night wondering, ‘Have I done all right? Have I done this kid a disservice?’ There is no blueprint. They are all going to make their own choices and you just hope that your morals will guide them to the place they need to get to!