WATCH: Did Keke Palmer Foresee "Strahan, Sara and Keke" Cancelation? She Opens Up

Keke Palmer opened up about the recent cancellation of GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke on the after show of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. In a video chat with Cohen and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Palmer dished that the sad news was "expected."

She added, per Vulture:

When the pandemic hit, that’s what became all on our minds — the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID — so, I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much, much later,.

Because our show is really about an audience. When you think about it, that’s what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s really about fun, conversations, and lightheartedness. It’s a different time now, so some of the conversation has changed, and I think that kind of just pushed SSK out.

Watch the full chat below.