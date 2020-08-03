Frank Valentini

General Hospital is set to return August 3 with brand new episodes and executive producer Frank Valentini is giving viewers of the show insight as to how things will take place during the coronavirus pandemic. Valentini spoke with ABC 7 Los Angeles' George Pennacchio, where he explained what viewers can expect with the new way of production.

Valentini explained to Pennacchio before any cast and crew members can enter the studio, they must be tested for coronavirus. Masks are required to be worn at all times except when GH actors are taping a scene. What about love scenes?

According to Valentini,

The amount of physical intimacy is limited. We're going to leave a lot more to the imagination.

Meanwhile, what is going on in Port Charles? Valentini only hinted that on August 3, when brand new episodes are slated to air, the beginning is something must see. Valentini stated,

The very first few seconds of the show, I think, will blow a lot of the audience's mind because there's a big surprise that we inserted in.

