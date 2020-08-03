WATCH: Melody Thomas Scott Says Her and Eric Braeden's "Souls Dance Together" on Screen

Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) chatted with the hosts of The Talk about her upcoming memoir. Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama is out August 18.

Scott reminisced on her decades-long career in Hollywood, adding that there is something special about her connection with on-screen love interest Eric Braeden (Victor Newman). When Braeden celebrated his 40th anniversary on the soap, Scott recalled trying to summarize their bond in a speech. She mused:

When we are together, when we’re on the set and that camera red light goes on, our souls dance together. And it's something that we can’t control, we can’t turn it off, and you can’t see it but you can feel it, and we feel it and the audience feels it, and we’re just so grateful to have that very elusive thing.

Watch Scott Talk it up below.