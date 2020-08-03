Brand New Episodes of The Young and the Restless To Air August 10

Photo Credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless is joining their sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC's General Hospital by heading back to the airwaves. Y&R announced earlier on Monday they will be returning with brand new episodes on August 10.

Related: The Young and the Restless Modifies Production Start Date to July 13

Y&R was initially set for production July 6, but it was pushed back to July 13 after the coronavirus cases in California spiked.

The number one daytime drama revealed viewers will see legendary couple Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) family in jeopardy because of a secret, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) still working through the kinks of their new business partnership, as a scandal starts to brew. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby's (Melissa Ordway) beef starts to heat up, and Sharon's (Sharon Case) family rally around her as she battles cancer.

See what's happening next week with your favorite residents of Genoa City.

Monday, August 10: Lily and Billy interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests’ memories of the recent past.

Tuesday, August 11: Sharon struggles with her new normal following her surgery. Billy and Lily disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis has a bone to pick with Abby. This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Wednesday, August 12: Victor and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman). Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ reunion, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Thursday, August 13: Jack’s (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor, Adam searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime, and Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood.

Friday, August 14: Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda. Nikki’s attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack and Ashley are reminded of their family’s scandalous past.