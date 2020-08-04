ABC Soap Stars Melissa Fumero, Bradford Anderson Highlight "Ballots Over Broadway"

ABC, Disney

ABC soap stars Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, One Life to Live) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, General Hospital) are singing their hearts out for change. The pair will participate in the upcoming Ballots Over Broadway virtual concert, per Playbill.

The live Zoom event will benefit Higher Heights for America, focused on mobilizing, supporting, and electing Black women, and Field Team 6, which empowers and motivates Democratic voters, especially those in "Battleground" states. The event is presented by Feminists in Action and Momtivist, which are partnering with HODG, Civic Sundays, Persist Happy Hour, and Face the Music.

Stream the concert live on August 7 at 11 PM EST. Ticket holders will be able to access the recording after the night; buy tickets here.