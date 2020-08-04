Champion boxer Mia St. John shared last year that she is working on a memoir about her advocacy for better mental health care and facilities. An ex-wife of late The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, and mother of daughter Paris and late son Julian, St. John has secured distribution for the book, out in 2021.

Related: Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife, Mia, to Publish Book About Mental Health, Tragic Losses

She shared that the book, focused on mental health awareness and addiction, will be distributed by Post Hill Press through Simon and Schuster, tweeting:

St. John believes that her son's death could have been prevented if proper care had been administered. She told The Doctors:

If he was on his anti-psychotic, he would have never taken his life.

Related: PREVIEW: Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Mia Discusses Tragic Losses on The Doctors

She added:

I just kept thinking how preventable [his death] was... there were so many errors.

We look forward to hearing the talented athlete's story.