Jordi Vilasuso Recalls Managing Screaming Fans Amid His Rise to Fame

The Young and the Restless' Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) chatted with Soap Opera Digest about his rise to daytime fame as Tony Santos on Guiding Light.

He shared some of his GL "firsts" with SOD, including his first rehearsal:

I remember walking into this huge hall to rehearse because they didn’t rehearse on set. They used chairs to represent the furniture on set and we’d work things out with the director. The second thing I remember for my first day is that I was going to shoot two guns at the same time. I was fired up because I had never shot a gun before. Even though the guns shot blanks, there was a lot of safety to be considered. I don’t know if any of it really got through to me because I was so excited. When we shot it, I was jumping through the air, shooting two Glocks.

His rise to fame came with some surprising reactions, Vilasuso admitted. He recalled of his first fan event: