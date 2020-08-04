Judith Light to Headline and Executive Produce Drama Series "Shadows in the Vineyard"

Steven Bergman Photography

Ex-One Life to Live actress Judith Light is set to star in, and executive produce, the limited drama series Shadows in the Vineyard, according to Deadline, alongside Noah Wyle (The Red Line). Production is set to commence in Europe in the first quarter of 2021.

The show will be set in France and is based on Shadows in the Vineyard: The True Story of the Plot to Poison The World’s Greatest Wine by Maximillian Potter. Potter, John Newman (Get Shorty), and actor-writer Peter Cambor (NCIS: Los Angeles) have signed on to pen the series, helmed by Landmark Studio Group, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and District 33.

Potter said: