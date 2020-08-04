Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres While Ex-Producer Details Toxic Workplace
Portia de Rossi and others are declaring support for Ellen DeGeneres amidst investigation of her fostering an allegedly toxic workplace. Ex-Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett also confirmed that veracity of rumors about The Ellen DeGeneres Show as "common knowledge."
Singer Katy Perry expressed her allegiance to DeGeneres on Twitter, stating:
Meanwhile, former producer Hedda Muskat detailed the culture of abuse on the show for The Wrap. She recalled an instance when exec producer Ed Glavin verbally attacked staff, saying:
He just went off on them. His whole face turned red. … We were stunned.
And DeGeneres didn't stand up for her team, instead laughing. Muskat noted:
Do you know what she did? She giggled. She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, ‘Well, I guess every production needs their dog’ … And from then we knew. Ed was going to be the barking dog — her dog.