ABC

One Life to Live alumni Nathan Purdee (ex-Hank; ex-Nathan, The Young and the Restless) and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair; Eve, Days of Our Lives) have signed on to star in the new folk-rock musical Killian & the Comeback Kids. Per Broadway World, the film is the debut narrative flick for Purdee's son, actor-writer-musician Taylor A. Purdee.

Killian & the Comeback Kids is set to make a theatrical debut in August, adding new states as regions open up. Taylor Purdee stars in Killian as the title character. Our hero has returned to his hometown after finishing college and is reckoning with his biracial identity while resuming life in a small town. He must rally together support from fellow residents to win a spot in a music festival that can revitalize their now-struggling town.

Purdee also created the film's score and soundtrack, which include nine original songs from his band, The Cumberland Kids. He plans to promote the flick with drive-in concerts and in-person appearances where possible. Hope Runs High is set to distribute Killian & the Comeback Kids.

Check out a few fun tidbits below.