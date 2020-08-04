Vivica A. Fox Declares Soap Stars "Are Some of the Best-Trained Actors"

Steven Bergman Photography

Multi-soap alum Vivica A. Fox still nourishes love for her daytime roots. She opened up to Soap Opera Digest about the talents of soap actors and how sudsers helped propel her to superstardom.

Related: Vivica A. Fox Talks Working with Fellow Soap Alums on "The Wrong" Movie Franchise

Related: Vivica A. Fox Nearly Didn't Get Independence Day Audition Because of Soap Roles

Related: Vivica A. Fox to Produce and Star in LMN's Upcoming "Wrong" Franchise

Fox shared:

I believe soap actors are some of the best-trained actors out there. The fact that they can memorize 20-25 pages of dialogue and do shows Monday through Friday and have people watch them for years is a true gift. You work 12 hours, you go home, study, and you’re back the next day doing it again. It was excellent training for a young actress.

The Days of Our Lives, Generations, and The Young and the Restless alumna shared how she loved working on Y&R, including with Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil). Fox added: