Clockwise from top right: Mishael Morgan, Bryton James, Sean Dominic, Daniel Goddard Facebook

The Young and the Restless' Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane), Bryton James (Devon), Sean Dominic (Nate), and Mishael Morgan (Amanda; ex-Hilary) sat down for a live catch-up on Goddard's Facebook page. The group discussed everything from Goddard's departure from Y&R to what fans can expect from new episodes.

Goddard shared how he'd coped with being let go from the soap, sharing:

Well, I went through a place of severe, sort of like, feelings of rejection, and then I went through--because we lost Kristoff [St. John, Neil] last year, which was really hard--and then I lost my job. And I think what was interesting is, I kind of realized what was important and I reprioritized my life and I’n now probably the happiest I’ve been in a very long time, which is great, because I realized happiness is important.

The famously-fit Dominic also revealed he was a vegan for five years, though he is no longer. As to why he gave it up, he mused:

I learned more about meat and nutrition and bypassed a lot of the myths that were being told, you know. I follow nutritionists who do the work, who do the research, someone like Dr. Rhonda Patrick.

Of brand-new episodes, airing August 10, Dominic quipped:

There’s going to be some twists and some turns…you ain’t heard that from me, though!

Watch the full chat below.