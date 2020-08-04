General Hospital: Night Shift alum Azita Ghanizada (ex-Dr. Saira Batra) is starring in Kevin Smith's new horror-comedy anthology, Killroy Was Here. Smith debuted the trailer at Comic-Con@Home panel recently, noted Entertainment Weekly.

Ghanizada shared:

Since GH: Night Shift, Ghanizada has appeared on Alphas, Ballers, and Good Trouble, among other top shows. She has also engaged in activism inside and outside of Hollywood.

Besides Ghanizada, the flick stars ex-wrestler Chris Jericho, Ray Donovan alum Ryan O'Nan, and Homeland grad Justin Kucsulain. The film is set to debut in early 2021 but could make its bow earlier if COVID-19 safety protocols allow.

Watch the full trailer below.