WATCH: The Talk's Eve Discusses New Docu-Series, "Ruff Ryders Chronicles"

Viewers of The Talk might just know Eve as a co-host...but the Grammy-winning rapper has been a part of one of hip-hop's most legendary collectives, the Ruff Ryders. for decades. Ahead of an upcoming documentary on RR called Ruff Ryders Chronicles, Eve sat down with her co-hosts to share how excited she is for the docu-series.

She dished:

I’m so excited about it. We were trending on Twitter; ‘Ruff Ryders’ was trending on Twitter, because so many people remember that time. Ruff Ryders is, was, still, and will remain to be—it just had such an impact on hip-hop music, it had on culture…and I would not be here with you ladies if it wasn’t for Ruff Ryders.

Eve released hits of her own, ranging from "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" to "What Y'all Want" and "Who's That Girl?" but her brothers in Ruff Ryders are just as noteworthy. Producer Kasseem "Swizz Beatz" Dean has placed beats on albums for every artist from JAY-Z to wife Alicia Keys. He's also an art entrepreneur and worked as a professor at New York University.

Meanwhile, growling MC DMX was one of hip-hop's hottest voices in the late '90s and early 2000s. He also collaborating with the likes of Aaliyah and Jet Li in films such as Cradle 2 the Grave and Romeo Must Die. Veteran artists The LOX (AKA Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P) also got their start as part of Ruff Ryders, as did Drag-On, Jin, and more.

The five-part documentary debuts on BET on August 12 at 10 PM EST. Watch Eve talk about her time as Ruff Ryders' First Lady below.