Who Should Get Custody of Wiley On General Hospital? (POLL)

Chloe Lanier

You get a child! And . . . You get a child! Get it? ABC's General Hospital hit the airwaves yesterday after a lengthy break. Corinthos heir Michael (Chad Duell) is battling it out in court for custody of his son Wiley against mama Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Which side of the fence do you fall on? Take a vote and sound off in the comments!