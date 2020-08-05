Delon De Metz Dishes on "Wild" Ride Since Joining The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful is getting a fresh face: Delon De Metz as Zende! The hunky actor shared his experience thus far on the soap in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest.
He auditioned via Zoom, testing with Kiara Barnes (Zoe) for casting director Christy Dooley. Joining the show has been a rollercoaster - thanks to COVID! He dished:
It’s been wild the past couple of months. Pretty much everything was on lockdown and [when] my agent sent it to me he said, ‘Hey, these guys are working, you might have a lot of fun with this, take a look at the sides.’ I said, ‘Let’s take a shot,’ and three rounds of auditions later, I get the go-ahead. I’m very excited to join the team.
And while De Metz is new to the world of the Forrester family, his mother has proven a great resource. He shared:
Because my mom is a fan of the show, she is first and foremost my research go-to for this. I’m going to have to get familiar with what Zende has been through, and everything that’s been created to do the character justice, but of course, I do want to put my own spin on it. Hopefully you’ll see my own colors come out, but I do think it’s important to do right by the show and by the character and let all of the past experiences inform the performance.