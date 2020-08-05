The Bold and the Beautiful is getting a fresh face: Delon De Metz as Zende! The hunky actor shared his experience thus far on the soap in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest.

He auditioned via Zoom, testing with Kiara Barnes (Zoe) for casting director Christy Dooley. Joining the show has been a rollercoaster - thanks to COVID! He dished:

It’s been wild the past couple of months. Pretty much everything was on lockdown and [when] my agent sent it to me he said, ‘Hey, these guys are working, you might have a lot of fun with this, take a look at the sides.’ I said, ‘Let’s take a shot,’ and three rounds of auditions later, I get the go-ahead. I’m very excited to join the team.

And while De Metz is new to the world of the Forrester family, his mother has proven a great resource. He shared: