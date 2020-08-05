Ex-"Ellen" DJ Tony Talks "Toxicity" While Execs Promise End to "Culture of Fear"

Ex-The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Tony Okungbowa shared in an Instagram post that he did "experience and feel the toxicity of the environment." Read his complete message below.

According to a new BuzzFeed News article, Ellen higher-ups are trying to reassure staffers after word of a toxic workplace has spread. EPs Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Derek Westervelt reportedly informed employees that “concrete changes” will be made and that "any culture of fear is done." A few days ago, Lassner tweeted that "nobody is going off the air."

These declarations came in individual Zoom meetings with each department, rather than one big staff meeting. No mention was made of executive producer Ed Glavin's alleged sexual harassment of employees. EPs admitted there was little oversight as the show grew over the years and provided the name of a Human Resources rep to whom staffers could reach out.

Of Glavin, a longtime ex-staffer said:

I find it really egregious that this man can do what he’s done for 17 years and still maintain his salary and not get fired.

They added of Ellen DeGeneres: