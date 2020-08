First Impressions: Lindsay Hartley as Sam McCall On General Hospital

Lindsay Hartley

Lindsay Hartley took the stage as General Hospital's Sam McCall while Kelly Monaco sits out a 14-day quarantine.

Hartley mixed it up with soap vet Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays her lawyer mama, Alexis.

Though this is a temporary recast, how do you think she did? Sound off in the comments!