Yes, General Hospital fans, you did see a real kiss shared by Wally Kurth (Ned) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) on the show, which just returned after being on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we all know due to the protocols put in place, actors must be six feet apart in scenes and there won't be any love scenes, which especially means kissing. So what gives with the August 3 ep?

LoCicero explains that kiss was done pre-shut down. The actress spoke to TVLine and revealed,

That kiss was taped minutes before we were all called to the floor and dismissed [in mid-March to quarantine].

And there you have it.