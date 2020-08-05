Kevin Hart Slams Ellen DeGeneres Critics Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Funny man Kevin Hart is coming out in support of Ellen DeGeneres in the wake of the accusations the talk show host is facing over workplace culture. Hart went on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote a passionate post about his pal DeGeneres and explains how she's treated his "family and my team with love and respect from day 1."

Hart posted,

I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f------ planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.

Last year, DeGeneres came to Hart's defense when he faced his own controversy over past homophobic tweets came to light as he was picked to host the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Hart stepped down after calls were made for him to apologize for his remarks, which he refused.

Later, he apologized and was invited to appear on DeGeneres' show, where she lobbied for him to be the host and stated as a member of the LGBTQ community she accepted his apology and felt he had matured as a person from the remarks he made. Hart still didn't host the telecast and it went on without an emcee.

Read his defense of DeGeneres below.

Related: Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres While Ex-Producer Details Toxic Workplace

Hours later, Hart posted a video where he accused social media of "getting out of hand" for his comments regarding DeGeneres. Hart remarked,

I'm a friend. As a friend, if I have a friend in trouble ever, I'm going to do my best to try to be there for that friend.

Hart addressed those who claimed he was silent when friend Nick Cannon got embroiled in his own controversy for anti-Semitic remarks in June on his Cannon's Class podcast but quickly defended DeGeneres. Hart reveled he spoke with Cannon and claimed,

Nick was over at my house every God d----- day when he was going through his s---. I was the one that called the president of the God d----- studios and reached out to so many to see what we can do to solve the situation, find a solution.

Related: Nick Cannon Talk Show Debut Moved To 2021

Watch the NSFW video (due to language) below.