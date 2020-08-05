More Celebs Express Support for Ellen DeGeneres As Accusations Mount

Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres can add Kevin Hart's post and Katy Perry's tweet to recent celebrity expressions of support amidst employees' and guests' accusations of a toxic workplace. Since those two stars came out in support of the comedian, others have jumped on the bandwagon.

Jay Leno declared he won't "discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay" on Twitter:

Ashton Kutcher stated DeGeneres had only treated him and his team with "respect and kindness":

When called out for the need to support employees' experiences, Kutcher added:

Jerry O'Connell said he "always will" support DeGeneres:

Alec Baldwin chimed in to say Ellen had "always been kind": to him, anyway:

Diane Keaton lauded the host for "giving back to so many" on Instagram:

DeGeneres' brother, actor Vance, shared:

Meanwhile, even more accusations of harassment and toxicity have emerged, and People confirms DeGeneres will be back to host the show when it returns to TV on September 9...