More Celebs Express Support for Ellen DeGeneres As Accusations Mount

Author:
Publish date:
Ellen

Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres can add Kevin Hart's post and Katy Perry's tweet to recent celebrity expressions of support amidst employees' and guests' accusations of a toxic workplace. Since those two stars came out in support of the comedian, others have jumped on the bandwagon.

Related: Ex-"Ellen" Staffers Accuse Producers of Sexual Harassment

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Releases Statement On Toxic Workplace Accusations

Related: WarnerMedia To Investigate The Ellen DeGeneres Show For Toxic Workplace Atmosphere 

Jay Leno declared he won't "discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay" on Twitter:

Ashton Kutcher stated DeGeneres had only treated him and his team with "respect and kindness":

When called out for the need to support employees' experiences, Kutcher added:

Jerry O'Connell said he "always will" support DeGeneres:

Alec Baldwin chimed in to say Ellen had "always been kind": to him, anyway:

Diane Keaton lauded the host for "giving back to so many" on Instagram:

DeGeneres' brother, actor Vance, shared:

Meanwhile, even more accusations of harassment and toxicity have emerged, and People confirms DeGeneres will be back to host the show when it returns to TV on September 9...

Related Stories