One Life to Live's Laura Harrier Honored by African American Film Critics Association

Laura Harrier, star of Ryan Murphy's Netflix show, Hollywood, is raking in the acclaim for her performance. The One Live to Live grad (ex-Destiny #2) is set to be honored by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), per Deadline.

The 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors, a private ceremony, will be celebrated virtually on August 22. Harrier and co-star Jeremy Pope will be lauded as Breakout Newcomers. Other honorees include Best Actress winner Viola Davis (for How To Get Away With Murder) and Best Actor winner Sterling K. Brown (for This Is Us.