The Bay Returns to Production With Strict COVID-19 Guidelines

Emmy Award-winning The Bay is back and has resumed filming after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Amazon Prime series is gearing up to return to production for season six of the series and has revealed in a press release it will be,

Strictly adhering to the newly established industry guidelines, LANY Entertainment and The Bay producers have implemented rigorous safety standards and protocols including a skeleton crew and most of the cast being quarantined on a private 800 acre property, in addition to regular COVID-19 testing, and mandatory daily temperature checks from an onset medical professional, etc.

The upcoming season will be written and directed by creator/showrunner Gregori J. Martin, along with legendary Executive Producer and Executive Story Editor Wendy Riche (General Hospital, Laguna Beach, Port Charles). The Young and the Restless writer Anne Schoettle returns to pen season six, along with Nick Peet (Grimm). Veteran daytime writer and producer Susan Dansby (As The World Turns, Y&R, and Ambitions) has joined the sizzling web series.

Just what are those Bay City residents up to these days? Viewers will see Vivian Johnson-Garrett, played by Claws star Karrueche Tran, return to her husband Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews); the two are faced with important and socially relevant issues involving heart-wrenching COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter storylines.

Season six will also feature John Aprea (The Godfather II), who will be assuming the role of former Mayor Jack Madison. Days of Our Lives star Vanessa Williams (Valerie Grant) who last appeared as Cleo Harris in Season 2, returns as the new Bay City mayor, and NBC's defuct Santa Barbara fan-favorite Carrington Garland (ex-Kelly Capwell) makes her acting return as the Garrett realtor Kelly Johnson.

New episodes of season five will air later this summer, with 10 new episodes of season six following after. The new season will debut with a two-part 10th anniversary special, with the remaining episodes to be released in December 2020.