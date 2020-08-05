Veteran Today Show Producer Jackie Levin Departing Amid NBCUniversal Cuts

Photo Credit: NBC

Page Six is reporting that NBC News is laying off just under three percent of its employees, including veteran Today producer Jackie Levin. Levin has supervised Today's third hour and accepted a buyout, boss Noah Oppenheim reportedly told staffers.

In an e-mail to his team, Oppenheim wrote of 26-year employee Levin:

From conceiving and creating Rokerthon, to the countless series she helmed, to launching not one but two versions of the 9 a.m. hour in less than three years, Jackie has poured her heart and soul into every piece of programming she touches … We will miss her tenacity, perseverance and imagination.

Page Six elaborated on cuts at NBC News, saying staff will be trimmed in “all aspects." A source told the publication:

People are being told today — it’s what everyone had feared. This is not an easy time for anyone.

Total NBCUniversal cuts will affect fewer than 10 percent of its 35,000 employees, spread out across the company.