Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) has spent months raising awareness for her contest, "Voices That Give." The competition brought awareness and raising funds for Foster Awareness Month, noted People, and highlighted exciting young talent. Winner Isabel MacMaster brought home $10,000, a walk-on role in a future Hallmark flick, and mentoring from Lilley.

Lilley shared:

It's important to me that public figures and artists use their voices to advocate for the voiceless, the unheard and the unseen. I wanted to highlight their gifts and give them an opportunity to use their talents for good.

She added:

We fundraised over $50,000 to start the Love Well Foundation, where I’ll be working alongside Project Orphans to create a neighborhood here in the United States filled with safe, loving and stable foster homes to provide the healing these children desperately need. This is just the beginning of something we’re building together.

The actress-singer recently released a music video for "On The Street Where You Live." featuring the winning participants of the contest. All proceeds from the song will go to benefit foster kids. Take a watch below.