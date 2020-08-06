Amanda Setton Explains General Hospital Exit as Briana Lane Temporarily Assumes Role

Steven Bergman Photography

Last week, we reported that General Hospital's Amanda Setton has been temporarily recast as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, as she is pregnant. Now, the star is opening up about her departure to Soap Opera Digest. Plus, learn all about her replacement!

Related: General Hospital Temporarily Recasts Brook Lynn Quartermaine

Setton shared:

Thankfully, my husband and I are expecting our third child. Despite being really excited and eager to jump back into GH, due to the many unknowns with Covid and expectant mothers, it was advised for us to wait it out.

Setton added:

Brook Lynn is a fierce, feisty, flawed, and lovable character — with a heart of gold. Having the opportunity to portray someone like her day in and day out grants me access to parts of my personality and imagination that you don’t exactly get to use every day in your ‘real life’. She has a knack for always stirring up and getting into trouble but at her core she truly cares about her family and what’s best for them. I will miss her, but only temporarily! Looking forward to stepping back into her shoes soon enough!

Meanwhile, SOD confirmed Briana Lane will take over the role while Setton is on leave.

Lane has appeared in Switched at Birth, Young & Hungry, and All American, among other programs. The brunette beauty even popped up on Days of Our Lives in 2006 as a double for Hope (Kristian Alfonso).