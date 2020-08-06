Composer Billy Goldenberg, Who Helped Create "Young and Restless" Music, Dies at 84

Billy Goldenberg, who composed some of the original music for The Young and the Restless, has died at age 84. His obituary detailed the musician’s extensive experience over 40 years.

Goldenberg penned hundreds of tunes for TV (think Columbo, Rhoda, and Kojak, in addition to Y&R) and film. During his tenure, he worked with names like Elvis Presley, Steven Spielberg, Diana Ross, and Barbra Streisand The entertainment industry veteran also brought home two Emmys (from 21 nominations)!

Take a listen to some of his compositions below.