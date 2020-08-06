Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf (Brady) is helping pioneer a new medium. He is set to star in an audio/visual hybrid, a drama series podcast from Digital Sky, called Ride Share, according to Deadline. The article noted:

The video podcasts feature visual elements such as graphic novel animations or actor performances to help bring the stories and characters to life.

Ride Share comes from the minds and talents of digital producer Scott Zakarin, podcast host James Gavsie, and lawyer Bert Benton. Ride Share will be a 10-part series, premiering September 1. Martsolf plays Keith, "a dangerous con-man who preys on the public under the guise of a friendly rideshare driver." His co-star in the project, based on Digital Sky's Trail Less Taken, will be GLOW's Britt Baron.

Zakarin said: