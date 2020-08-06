Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, Days of Our Lives; ex-Maxie, General Hospital) opened up to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, confessing her time on GH proved really stressful. She filled in for Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones from 2011-2012.

She recalled:

I was a recast. That’s how I got into soaps, taking over for Kirsten Storms. They don’t care on soaps. You will be replaced. And eventually, they know that the audience will get over it. Like [fans] will be upset for like half a minute. Okay. Then they’re fine.

She added:

You are so replaceable on a soap opera that it is so stressful. The only time I’ve been that stressed out in life was when I was facing my son’s custody battle with his adoption. Because I knew he was going to die if he went back to his birth father. And then we adopted him thank God. But he fully would be dead. Those were the only times I’ve been so stressed out. General Hospital and Kayden’s adoption.