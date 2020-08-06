Judge Judy Vows to Eat Her Contract on "National Television" If New Lawsuit Is Binding

Steven Bergman Photography

America's favorite no-nonsense judge is about to face one of her own. Judith Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy to you, has been slapped with a $5 million lawsuit by Rebel Entertainment Partners, where they accuse her of buying her television show's catalog in 2015 for dirt cheap and selling it back to CBS in 2017 for a huge profit, Deadline reports.

According to the lawsuit, disgraced former CBS Chairman Les Moonves teamed up with other execs at the Tiffany Betwork "to avoid embarrassment over his colossal mismanagement of the sale and repurchase" the Judge Judy catalogue.

In the complaint filed on Tuesday it stated,

Disgraced media mogul Les Moonves may have been shown the door at CBS in 2018, but not before he conspired with other CBS executives, including former CBS programming chief Armando Nuñez, to avoid embarrassment over his colossal mismanagement of the sale and repurchase of the back-episode catalog for the Judge Judy television program. In 2015, Moonves and his loyal lieutenant Nuñez seriously underestimated the value of the episode library and sold the rights to these episodes to series star Judith Sheindlin for a song

This comes six months after CBS and Rebel quietly settled their lawsuit where they accused the network of missing contractually obliged payments from the show that has aired for more than two decades.

Attorney Bryan Freedman told the trade paper,

Now that Viacom is in a position to oversee the behavior of CBS leadership, it is time for the new leadership it installed to make a sincere effort to right the wrongful conduct that has been a systemic problem at CBS. Just treat people better whether that is employees or profit participants, it is not that difficult to do the right thing.

Now what did Sheindlin have to say? In regards to this latest development, Her =Honor stated,